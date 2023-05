A spinal cord injury (SCI) can be debilitating for some people, making it difficult for them to walk normally again. Some individuals may take weeks to recover their ability to walk after an injury, while others may take months or even suffer from paralysis.

This is mainly due to the SCI hindering communication between the brain and the region of the spinal cord responsible for limb movement.

Scientists have found a way to restore the brain and spinal cord interface, developing an implantable device that enables paralyzed patients to stand and walk again.

Restoring the walking ability

To walk normally, the cortical area of the brain sends signals that are picked up by neurons in the lumbosacral region of the spinal cord to initiate muscle movement.