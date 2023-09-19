Electron microscope reveals Roman-era glass shard structure

An approximately 2,000-year-old glass vessel to keep water or wine displays some modern nano-material features.

This new revelation comes from the researchers at Tufts University, who unexpectedly stumbled across an extraordinarily small glass fragment sitting at the Italian Institute of Technology’s (IIT) Center for Cultural Heritage Technology.

“This beautiful sparkling piece of glass on the shelf attracted our attention. It was a fragment of Roman glass recovered near the ancient city of Aquileia, Italy,” said Arianna Traviglia, director of the center, in an official release.

Upon this observation, researchers decided to closely evaluate the formation mechanisms behind this ‘wow glass.’