Elephant birds: First DNA study of fossil eggshells hints new lineage

Elephant birds: Were they the largest birds to have ever lived?

A fragment of elephant bird eggshell alongside that of an emu's (black) Alicia Grealy

The large elephant birds, some of the heaviest known flightless animals to have ever roamed this planet, once called Madagascar home. Several theories exist about why and when they went extinct 1,000 years ago and how much humans were involved.

There may have been four species of elephant birds based on the few bones unearthed. Still, since this group was initially described 150 years ago, its evolutionary history has remained a mystery.

When skeleton fossils are scarce, examination of ancient DNA retained in eggshells is a promising source of knowledge. For instance, earlier studies have proven that the kiwi and elephant birds are related.

Now, Alicia Grealy and colleagues report the first phylogeographic analysis of elephant birds using eggshell mitochondrial DNA (aDNA) to revisit elephant bird taxonomy and evolutionary history.

They examined 960 pieces of elephant bird eggshell discovered at 291 different sites in Madagascar. In line with the period in which these birds lived, the eggshells ranged in age from 6,190 to 1,290 years.

The eggs were estimated to weigh between 0.86 and 10.47 kilograms (bigger than some dinosaur eggs!) by measuring the thickness of the eggshells. Additionally, the size of the birds who laid them was between 41 and 1,000 kilograms.