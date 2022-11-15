Ellerman bombs: A tiny explosion on the Sun that has the power of 100,000 atomic bombs

As the activity of the Sun increases, scientists have observed an increase in the number of sunspots on its surface. These are caused by the concentration of magnetic fields in certain areas, which temporarily halt the convection process on the Sun. The temperature at the location drops significantly, making it appear darker and hence the sunspot.

Solar flares and coronal mass ejections

Solar scientists keenly look at sunspots since they can spontaneously erupt to send out large plumes of solar particles, called coronal mass ejections (CMEs), or high amounts of solar radiation, called solar flares.

When directed toward Earth, these events interact with the upper layers of the atmosphere and result in some beautiful auroras in the night sky. Although the Earth's atmosphere protects the inhabitants from these solar expulsions, spacecraft and astronauts do not enjoy the same protections and must be shielded from them.

Unfortunately, even after years of work, scientists cannot truly predict when these events will occur, and more resources have been dedicated to understanding these phenomena in greater detail.

Ellerman Bombs

One such phenomenon is the Ellerman bombs, named after physicist Ferdinand Ellerman who spotted them over a century ago, in 1917. The phenomenon is called so because it consists of small magnetic explosions about a millionth in the intensity of a solar flare.

As Spaceweather.com points out, tiny is a relative term here since each Ellerman bomb event releases about 1026 ergs of energy, equivalent to 100,000 atomic bombs used in the World War II era.