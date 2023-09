A collaboration between researchers in the UK, China, and Australia has found the elusive ingredient needed to turn diamonds pink in color, a press release said. This crucial information could help in finding more deposits of the rare precious stone.

It is widely known that the formation of diamonds happens deep inside the Earth. Diamond deposits and mines, however, occur at much shallower depths. This is made possible by the rapid transportation of these carbon structures by deep Earth volcanoes that bring them closer to the surface.

However, most of these diamonds are clear, and only a few have distinct hues. Previous research has shown that when continents collide, the immense pressure from the impact twists the crystal lattice inside the diamonds releasing colors such as brown, red, and pink.