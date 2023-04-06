In a first, scientists create embryos in a lab from stem cells of monkey

It is important to understand that human embryonic research is a controversial subject because of the various ethical concerns. For instance, to conduct any such study, a researcher needs to take a human embryo out of the womb which according to many scientists is like killing a human baby.

This is why very less information is available on human embryos and early organ development. The Chinese researchers claim that their study could change this.

“Because monkeys are closely related to humans evolutionarily, we hope the study of these models will deepen our understanding of human embryonic development, including shedding light on some of the causes of early miscarriages,” said Zhen Liu, one of the study authors, in a press release.

Developing embryos out of monkey stem cells

The progression of cultured embryo cells in a female monkey. Cell Stem Cell/Li et al.

The Chinese researchers began their experiment with the embryonic stem cells of a macaque. They cultured the cells in vitro and added various growth factors in the culture that also included additional non-human primate stem cells. This led to the formation of blastoids, embryonic structures similar to the blastocyst stage of natural embryos.

The blastoids gave rise to the yolk sac and further turned into real embryo-like cells that generally led to the development of the three embryonic germ layers. In mammals, these layers (ectoderms, mesoderm, and endoderm) form all the body parts in a fetus ranging from skin to heart and nervous system.