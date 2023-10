A corpse of a dead star has been found to be emanating the most intense gamma rays ever observed.

This unexpected observation was found coming from the Vela pulsar, situated in the constellation Vela.

Astronomers noted that the detected gamma rays had an astonishing energy level of 20 tera-electronvolts (TeV), which is ten trillion times higher than the energy of visible light.

As per the official release, the new findings contradict the prevailing hypothesis explaining how pulsed gamma rays are created.

Detecting the pulses of radiation

Pulsars are the remains of huge stars that exploded in supernovae. Pulsars are known for emitting regular pulses of radiation due to their extremely high rotation and powerful magnetic fields.