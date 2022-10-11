EU energy crisis deepens, UK could face power cuts during winter

The news has already sent shivers among some Brits as the winter approaches.

"Are the power cuts really going to happen?" questioned 75-years-old Una Wilson of East London.

"Just in case they do. I popped to the local shops to stock up on candles, matches and torches and stuff like that," Wilson told Interesting Engineering (IE) on Sunday.

The worst-case scenario, as per The National Grid, would be power outages. This would involve a very cold spell along with fewer imports of electricity from Europe and inadequate gas to fuel power plants.

"It really is just one thing after the other. The other day I bought a few battery-operated lights that you can stick on the wall. Hopefully, I'll find some way of using the torch on my iPhone," Deneze Pinnock, a 55-years-old electrical engineer from London, told IE.

"But then how will that even work if my phone needs charging and there's no power?"

"My mother will be returning to the old times," reusing a fireplace, she added.

Around 40 percent of the U.K.'s electricity comes from gas power stations. However, unlike other European countries, it is not directly dependent on Russian energy sources but exports energy from countries in Europe that are.