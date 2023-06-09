Energy drink ingredient 'Taurine' may extend life, shows promise in mice

The scientific community has been on a hunt for strategies to halt human aging.

And we may have discovered a new potential biological marker, as per a new study.

Taurine, commonly found in energy-boosting drinks and supplements, may be essential to extending life.

This finding has only been confirmed in animal models, but experts believe it is worthwhile to investigate in humans.

Taurine is a naturally occurring amino acid, and its level tends to decrease with age in various species, including humans. This micronutrient is abundant in the brain, eyes, heart, and muscles.

Testing on the animal models

The team tracked down taurine by examining various blood molecules of different animals (aged and young). According to the researchers, taurine levels in older animals were much lower — roughly 80 percent lower compared to young ones. Following this investigation, the researchers focused on its involvement in aging by conducting a series of studies on animals, including worms, mice, and primates.