Energy out of thin air? Quantum mechanics seemingly produces magic energy

Masahiro Hotta's energy teleportation theory

Masahiro Hotta's theory garnered little attention in 2008, as pulling energy from the quantum vacuum was considered an unrealistic possibility. However, the new experiments are arguably the final step in altering that perception among the scientific community.

Though many dismissed Hotta's theory, it was actually suggesting something a little more subtle than simply drawing energy out of thin air. The theory essentially suggested utilizing a quirk of quantum mechanics to teleport energy into an area that was otherwise devoid of any energy.

"This really does test it," Seth Lloyd, a quantum physicist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who wasn't part of either of the research teams, told Quanta Magazine. "You are actually teleporting. You are extracting energy."

Hotta's theory was built on an idea known as the teleportation concept, whereby physicists could pull energy from nearby into a vacuum via fluctuations in the quantum fields, and then use that energy.

Hotta's research for his 2008 theory led him to believe that negative energy wasn't an independent action. He then researched the quantum vacuum. Based on his calculations, he believed the quantum vacuum could fluctuate within quantum fields. This, in theory, meant that energy could move — or be "teleported" — between two different areas.