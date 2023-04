Seismic isolation systems decouple buildings from the ground during an earthquake, reducing the impact of seismic waves.

Many of the world's tallest buildings use such systems, which can significantly reduce seismic events' social and economic effects.

An interview with Professor Osman Ozbulut sheds light on the status of seismic isolation systems during the 2023 Turkey-Syria earthquakes.

Imagine you're awoken in the middle of the night to your walls and surroundings shaking violently. The building begins to sway and crack, and the sound of people screaming and debris crumbling fills the air.

This was the reality for many during the recent Turkey-Syria earthquakes, which left over 50 thousand dead and over 1.5 million homeless. Years from now, those affected by this catastrophe will still be recovering both physically and emotionally.

But what if buildings remain strong and safe when devastating earthquakes strike, ready to be reoccupied shortly after? This is where seismic isolation systems come in.

Seismic isolation systems work by decoupling buildings from the ground and allowing them to move independently. In fact, some buildings in the region already had these systems in place prior to the 2023 earthquakes, and they proved to be incredibly effective at reducing damage and saving lives.

For instance, due to seismic isolation systems built into their design, two hospitals—Elbistan State Hospital and Malatya Maternity and Children's Hospital—located in the epicenter of these earthquakes both survived unharmed and remained in use.

Many of the world's tallest buildings, like the Taipei 101 in Taiwan and the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, use seismic isolation systems to protect against earthquakes.

To gain insight into the use and status of seismic isolation systems during the Turkey-Syria earthquakes of 2023, Interesting Engineering (IE) connected with Professor Osman Ozbulut in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of Virginia.

Turkey-Syria quakes acted as a proving ground for seismic isolation systems

"The social and economic impact of the earthquakes in my homeland of Turkey and in Syria has dramatically changed life for millions," Ozbulut told IE.

Kahramanmaraş city, Turkey after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake Əziz Kərimov (VOA)/Wikimedia Commons

He continued by pointing out that, going forward, what needs to be taken into account are factors that are not as obvious as the immediate impacts but how we view and accept global seismic risks.

"Ironically, amidst the seismic waves of destruction, the earthquakes provided a proving ground for advanced building technologies that can not only prevent building collapse but also minimize damage," he said.