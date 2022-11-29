These next-generation engineered bacteria can detect water contaminants in real time

Water contamination is one of the most significant environmental issues facing Americans right now. And rightfully so. Around 40 percent of U.S. fishing and swimming lakes are too polluted for humans.

Take the Piney Point phosphate mine crisis, for example, which was triggered in 2021 by a partial breach in the reservoir's containment walls. To prevent the large-scale collapse of the reservoir, a nightlong release of millions of gallons of hazardous water was made into Tampa Bay, resulting in unprecedented levels of water contamination in Florida and forcing hundreds of people to leave their homes.