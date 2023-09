Scientists at the Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland have successfully engineered E.coli to generate electricity from wastewater, a press release said. The engineered bacterium performed even better than organisms known to produce electricity when exposed to wastewater.

Escherichia coli, commonly known as E.coli, is a rod-shaped bacterium commonly found in the lower gut of organisms. However, it has become a favorite of microbial researchers worldwide for the ease with which its genetic structure can be manipulated. It has, therefore, become an indispensable part of research and industrial projects.

The organism may now be on its way to solving wastewater management problems after EPFL researchers equipped it with the genetic machinery to make electricity. Wastewater management is a process that typically requires the expenditure of energy to process organic wastes. However, with the bioengineering organism, the researchers are able to achieve two goals in one: process organic waste and generate electricity as well.