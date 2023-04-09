Top notes of sex? Engineered plants trick pests using sex perfume

Currently, farmers hang pheromone dispersers that mime signals of female insects to distract males from finding a mate. These dispersers produce molecules by expensive chemical processes that often release toxic byproducts.

Researchers have now unlocked ways to synthetically engineer plants such as tobacco into pheromone factories that only require sunlight and water. This is made possible by creating genetic modules with the instructions to build new molecules.

“Synthetic biology can allow us to engineer plants to make a lot more of something they already produced or we can provide the genetic instructions that allow them to build new biological molecules, such as medicines or these pheromones,” said Dr. Nicola Patron, head of the Synthetic Biology Group at the Earlham Institute and the lead on this new research.

Dr. Patron and her team worked with scientists at the Plant Molecular and Cell Biology Institute in Valencia to engineer Nicotiana benthamiana- a species of tobacco previously used to produce Ebola antibodies and coronavirus-like particles for use in vaccines- to release moth sex pheromones.

Coercing plants to continuously build these molecules has its drawbacks. The team introduced a few molecular switches to the plant’s DNA to regulate production like an on-off switch.

“Too much energy is diverted away from normal growth and development,” explained Dr. Patron. “The plants are producing a lot of pheromones but they’re not able to grow very large. Our new research provides a way to regulate gene expression with more subtlety, ” she added.