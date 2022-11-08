These engineered viruses are delivering DNA to E.coli instead of killing it- here's why

The goal was to test how well the phages could hunt down their targets in a more realistic environment and whether they could single out the E. coli from the other species.

When lambda phage was introduced to the fabricated ecosystem, it showed decent efficiency in finding E. coli and making the targeted genetic changes. The team reported the editing efficiencies from 10% to 28% across the bacterial population.

The next chapter in CRISPR

"This is a proof of concept that could be employed in any complex microbial community, which could translate into better plant health and better gastrointestinal tract health—environments of importance to food and health," said Professor Barrangou.

Researchers believe the study shows the next chapter of CRISPR-Cas delivery in complex environments. With further work, the technique could eventually find use in sustainable agriculture by manipulating large-scale gene editing in soil bacteria.

The study is published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Abstract:

Investigation of microbial gene function is essential to the elucidation of ecological roles and complex genetic interactions that take place in microbial communities. While microbiome studies have increased in prevalence, the lack of viable in situ editing strategies impedes experimental progress, rendering genetic knowledge and manipulation of microbial communities largely inaccessible. Here, we demonstrate the utility of phage-delivered CRISPR-Cas payloads to perform targeted genetic manipulation within a community context, deploying a fabricated ecosystem (EcoFAB) as an analog for the soil microbiome. First, we detail the engineering of two classical phages for community editing using recombination to replace nonessential genes through Cas9-based selection. We show efficient engineering of T7, then demonstrate the expression of antibiotic resistance and fluorescent genes from an engineered λ prophage within an Escherichia coli host. Next, we modify λ to express an APOBEC-1-based cytosine base editor (CBE), which we leverage to perform C-to-T point mutations guided by a modified Cas9 containing only a single active nucleolytic domain (nCas9). We strategically introduce these base substitutions to create premature stop codons in-frame, inactivating both chromosomal (lacZ) and plasmid-encoded genes (mCherry and ampicillin resistance) without perturbation of the surrounding genomic regions. Furthermore, using a multigenera synthetic soil community, we employ phage-assisted base editing to induce host-specific phenotypic alterations in a community context both in vitro and within the EcoFAB, observing editing efficiencies from 10 to 28% across the bacterial population. The concurrent use of a synthetic microbial community, soil matrix, and EcoFAB device provides a controlled and reproducible model to more closely approximate in situ editing of the soil microbiome.