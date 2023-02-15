Earthquake engineers explain why so many buildings collapsed in Turkey

To learn more, Interesting Engineering (IE) spoke with two experts whose research focuses on the area of geotechnical earthquake engineering.

What caused so many buildings to collapse in Turkey?

"As seismic waves from an earthquake approach a site where a building is located, they may encounter softer geologic materials (soils) near the ground surface," explained James Kaklamanos, Associate Professor of Civil Engineering at Merrimack College in Massachusetts, U.S.

"The properties of these soft materials often cause the waves to experience large amplifications as they approach the ground surface, similar to shaking a bowl of Jello," he added.

In an earthquake-resistant design, Kaklamanos emphasized that these site-specific (geological) effects must be taken into consideration. Buildings may fail catastrophically if they cannot appropriately bear earthquake loads from the ground, as we have tragically witnessed in Turkey and Syria.

"The quality of design and construction largely influence how buildings perform in earthquakes, but site-specific geologic conditions can have a profound influence on the loading that each building experiences," he said.

"Buildings that fail during earthquakes are often made of materials that are too brittle, such as concrete and masonry, without adequate reinforcement," Kaklamanos explained.