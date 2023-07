Hidden beneath the surface of Monterey Bay is a magnificent underwater world known as Monterey Canyon. It stands as one of the largest submarine canyons along the North American west coast.

Engineers have now successfully mapped and monitored this canyon with incredible precision, down to the scale of centimeters, according to a recent study published in JGR Earth Surface.

Their results, aided by an innovative sensor suite, unveil the captivating processes that have sculpted this hidden underwater marvel.

An underwater 'Great Canyon'

Though out of sight, Monterey Canyon plays a crucial role in marine ecosystems and coastal geohazards. To understand its scale, it stretches over 292 miles (470 kilometers) beneath the ocean's surface. Its widest point spans approximately 7.5 miles (12 kilometers).