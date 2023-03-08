Generating electricity from air? Scientists discover energy enzyme

While technologies like solar and wind power are being scaled up, they are limited by the issues of intermittency - where they cannot generate power continuously or on demand. An enzyme-based energy generation device can be switched on and off at will, much like an electricity generator.

A new source of clean energy

For many years, researchers have known that bacteria living in nutrient-poor regions turn to hydrogen from the atmosphere as a source of energy. This has been observed in extreme environments such as the Antarctic soils, volcanic craters, and in the depth of oceans. However, the exact mechanism of how they tap into hydrogen was not known.

The researchers at Monash University's Biomedicine Discovery Institute then turned to a common soil bacterium, Mycobacterium smegmatis, to probe into this further and extracted an enzyme called Huc, which can convert hydrogen gas into an electric current.

They then used the most advanced techniques to find out more about the structure and function of the enzyme. Methods like cryo-electron microscope (cryo-EM) were used to determine the molecular structure of the enzyme while electrochemistry was used to demonstrate that the enzyme could work even in minute concentrations of 0.00005 percent in the air.