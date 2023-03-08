Trending
Einstein GPT
3D printed rocket
Artemis 2 launch date
TikTok ban in US
AI Art Generator
Elon Musk documentary
Industrial Revolution inventions

Generating electricity from air? Scientists discover energy enzyme

A new source of clean energy could be on the horizon.
Ameya Paleja
| Mar 08, 2023 11:00 AM EST
Created: Mar 08, 2023 11:00 AM EST
science
Representational image: Mycobacterium smegmatis.
Representational image: Mycobacterium smegmatis.

Wikimedia Commons 

Researchers at Monash University in Australia have found a novel enzyme that can use minute amounts of hydrogen available in the air to generate energy. This could lead to the development of devices that could literally generate electricity from thin air.

The discovery assumes more significance as the world is looking for innovative ways to move away from fossil fuels and toward non-carbonizing sources of energy.

While technologies like solar and wind power are being scaled up, they are limited by the issues of intermittency - where they cannot generate power continuously or on demand. An enzyme-based energy generation device can be switched on and off at will, much like an electricity generator.

A new source of clean energy

For many years, researchers have known that bacteria living in nutrient-poor regions turn to hydrogen from the atmosphere as a source of energy. This has been observed in extreme environments such as the Antarctic soils, volcanic craters, and in the depth of oceans. However, the exact mechanism of how they tap into hydrogen was not known.

The researchers at Monash University's Biomedicine Discovery Institute then turned to a common soil bacterium, Mycobacterium smegmatis, to probe into this further and extracted an enzyme called Huc, which can convert hydrogen gas into an electric current.

They then used the most advanced techniques to find out more about the structure and function of the enzyme. Methods like cryo-electron microscope (cryo-EM) were used to determine the molecular structure of the enzyme while electrochemistry was used to demonstrate that the enzyme could work even in minute concentrations of 0.00005 percent in the air.

Most Popular

The researchers also found that in its purified form, the enzyme was very stable and could survive extreme temperatures too. Laboratories usually freeze enzymes at temperatures below zero degrees Fahrenheit (-20 degrees Celsius) to keep them stable. The researchers found that the Huc enzyme could remain stable at temperatures as high as 176 degrees Fahrenheit (80 degrees Celsius) too and produce electricity when hydrogen was available.

The researchers have dubbed the enzyme a "natural battery" that can produce sustained electrical current using hydrogen. This is likely to lead to the development of small air-powered devices that will generate electricity.

While new technologies need multiple innovations before they can be scaled, the Huc enzyme is found in organisms that are abundant in the soil and can also be grown in large quantities to multiple many devices at once.

The research findings were first published in the journal Nature.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
cultureie-premium
Blockchain skills have soared in popularity despite crypto crash

The demand for blockchain skills increased by 552% in 2022. Solidity, smart contracts, truffle, hardhat, and chainlink are the most sought-after qualifications.

Maia Mulko | 2/1/2023
Engineers test novel navigation technology for NASA's Artemis mission in Arizona desert
innovationpremiumEngineers test novel navigation technology for NASA's Artemis mission in Arizona desert
Chris Young| 11/17/2022
Wreck diver describes finding part of the Space Shuttle Challenger
innovationpremiumWreck diver describes finding part of the Space Shuttle Challenger
Chris Young| 12/1/2022
More Stories
science
Fake animal fossil debunked: Earth's oldest group are really seaweeds
Nergis Firtina| 3/8/2023
science
Scientists invent superconductive material that works at practical temperatures
Loukia Papadopoulos| 3/8/2023
science
Scientists trace the formation of water in a distant protostar
Chris Young| 3/8/2023