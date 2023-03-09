Eradicating space junk to be legally enforced now, urges scientists

"Any nation can use and exploit it"

Lead author Dr. Imogen Napper from the University of Plymouth, UK, told Interesting Engineering (IE), "This can be anything from paint flakes to tiny fragments created due to collisions."

Dr Imogen Napper, Research Fellow at the University of Plymouth Eleanor Burfitt/University of Plymouth

She further explained that the small size of the pieces makes them extremely difficult to track. "The higher the number of fragments being created, the higher probability more will be created," Napper added.

"Earth's orbit is a global commons, meaning that any nation can use and exploit it," Napper said. "However, that means it can lack management and collaborative protection."

"With the rise in debris, it can lead to some orbits becoming unusable, limiting us to where we can place satellites that we use for societal benefit and our ability to access space," she explained.

Now, according to a group of international specialists in satellite technology and plastic pollution in the ocean, this shows the urgent need for international agreement on the optimum way to control Earth's orbit.

They recognize that a few businesses and nations are beginning to pay attention to satellite sustainability. Still, they argue that this should be enforced in every country intending to use Earth's orbit.

They add that any agreement should include measures to implement producer and user responsibility for satellites and debris from the time they launch.