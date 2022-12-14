ESA challenges amateur astronomers to spot a ‘Christmas’ asteroid

A mighty challenge

“We don’t call this a challenge for no reason. 2015 RN35 will not shine bright in the skies like the star of Bethlehem did millennia ago. No. Smaller than the statue of liberty this asteroid is pretty little on astronomical scales. And as flybys go, at just under two times the distance to the Moon, it’s not likely to make newspaper headlines (although, you never know. Sigh.)” says ESA in their statement.

The agency goes on to say that this is a near-Earth asteroid that fascinates ESA’s Planetary Defence Office in particular because this type of asteroid gives key insights into the composition and trajectory of potentially hazardous objects.

Right now, we don’t know much about the asteroid. “We don’t know what it’s made of or precisely how big it is or if it’s spinning on its axis or even know its orbit particularly well. (Enough to know it won’t strike in the next century!),” adds ESA.

Data on ESA's asteroid. ESA

The agency hopes that amateur astronomers will use its asteroid toolkit, created by the Agency’s Near-Earth Object Coordination Centre (NEOCC), based in Rome, to spot the “Christmas” asteroid and identify some of its key features.

Understanding and explaining asteroid populations

“We use these tools every day to plan our observations, to visualize asteroid close approaches and to help us understand and explain the varied asteroid populations in the Solar System and the risk we face,” explains Juan-Luis Cano, Information System Manager at the NEOCC.