ESA astronaut aboard ISS to document lightning from space

Andreas Mogensen, an astronaut of the European Space Agency (ESA), will carry out a series of experiments using a high-tech camera system to capture thunderstorms and lightning from the International Space Station (ISS).

Huginn, a climate science mission, aims to enhance our comprehension of the physics underlying the lightning phenomenon, which is not fully understood.

Lightning is caused by the accumulation of electrical energy in clouds, which rapidly discharges to the ground.

As per ESA’s official release, certain lightning phenomena take place between clouds but do not make contact with the Earth's surface. Conversely, others manifest above the clouds, such as "blue jets," which resemble inverted lightning bolts projecting into space, or "red sprites," which discharge in the mesosphere (the third layer of the Earth’s atmosphere).