The European Space Agency (ESA) has compiled data from seven of its spacecraft in a first-of-its-kind research to better comprehend the dangerous radiation environment in space.

The data came from "housekeeping detectors" on Rosetta, ExoMars TGO, Mars Express, Venus Express, Solar Orbiter, BepiColombo, and Gaia.

As per ESA press release, until recently, housekeeping data has mostly been regarded as an engineering tool to assess the overall health of the spacecraft and its scientific instruments. It might, however, be utilized to get scientific insights on the space environment around the spacecraft.

Utilising the resourceful housekeeping data

The housekeeping detectors also preserve "memories" of solar impacts, in which highly charged particles hit the spacecraft. The massive amount of data gathered by these detectors might shed light on solar energetic particle events in various locations around the Solar System.