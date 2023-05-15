European Space Agency fixes $1.1 billion Jupiter probe's antenna problem

The European Space Agency (ESA) announced that it finally fixed its $1.1 billion (€870 million) Jupiter probe's antenna.

Things were touch and go for a while with the Jupiter Icy Moon Explorer (JUICE) probe's Radar for Icy Moons Exploration (RIME) antenna.

JUICE launched from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana on April 14. Not long after, we reported that the probe was experiencing difficulties deploying a key instrument, the RIME antenna, in deep space. Now, ESA has announced that on May 12, it was able to fix the problem and set RIME free.

The JUICE probe's RIME antenna will investigate Jupiter moons' habitability

Problems arose early on in the JUICE probe's years-long mission when ESA announced that the RIME antenna's 52-foot-long (16 m) boom became stuck during deployment.