ESA is playing a key role in India’s Aditya-L1 solar mission

The European Space Agency (ESA) may be a separate agency than the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) but it is playing a crucial role in the Indian agency’s Aditya-L1 solar observatory mission set to launch on 2 September 2023.

This is according to a press release by the European agency published on Thursday.

A global network of deep space tracking stations

“ESA’s global network of deep space tracking stations and use of internationally recognised technical standards allows us to help our partners track, command and receive data from their spacecraft almost anywhere in the Solar System,” said Ramesh Chellathurai, ESA Service Manager and ESA Cross-Support Liaison Officer for ISRO.