2 high-tech satellites lost after the latest ESA Vega C rocket launch failure

The P120C first stage of the rocket completed its task. However, the Zefiro 40, the second stage, apparently ran into some serious technical problems.

"Approximately 2 minutes and 27 seconds after liftoff, an anomaly occurred on the Zefiro 40, thus ending the Vega C mission," explained representatives of Arianespace (the French company that operates the Vega C) in an emailed statement on Tuesday night.

The Zefiro 40, in case you are unaware, is the main thruster rocket of the launch vehicle.

"Data analyses are in progress to determine the reasons for this failure," they added.

Developed for the European Space Agency by Arianespace, the four-stage, 115-foot-tall (35 meters) Vega rocket, which made its initial flight in 2012, has been upgraded to be more powerful. According to Arianespace, the Vega C can carry more payload into a 435-mile-high (700 km) sun-synchronous orbit than the Vega, which can only lift 3,300 pounds (1,500 kg).

Arianespace says that ESA's Vega-C will replace Vega and that it will be more competitive, perform better, and be able to carry more payload. This rocket, which launches from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana, gives Europe more freedom in space by giving it more mission options, such as using the ESA's Space Rider reentry vehicle to return to Earth.