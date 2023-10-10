ESA satellite reveals one of the biggest ozone holes ever

ESA satellite reveals one of the biggest ozone holes everIt's three times the size of Brasil.Loukia Papadopoulos| Oct 10, 2023 03:55 PM ESTCreated: Oct 10, 2023 03:55 PM ESTscienceThe ozone hole seen from ESA's satellite.ESA Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.One of the largest ozone holes on record has been observed over Antarctica this year, according to measurements from the European Space Agency’s Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite. On September 16, 2023, the 'ozone depletion area,' as scientists refer to the hole, grew to a size of 26 million square kilometers, around three times that of the small nation of Brazil.A lower concentration of O3 moleculesThe ozone hole is a section of the stratosphere of Earth where there is a markedly lower concentration of ozone (O3) molecules. The ozone layer is severely diminishing in some parts of the stratosphere, although it is not technically a hole. By absorbing the bulk of the sun's harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation, the ozone layer, a region of the Earth's atmosphere with a relatively high concentration of ozone molecules, plays a crucial role in safeguarding life on the planet. See Also Related A huge ozone hole has been discovered in the tropics — and it's been there since the 80s Tonga eruption may be causing this unexpected ozone hole Antarctic ozone hole increased by 10% due to Australian megafires Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), which are the most well-known ozone-depleting substances (ODS), are the main culprits behind the ozone hole. These substances wind up in the stratosphere after being discharged into the atmosphere, where solar UV radiation degrades them. By releasing chlorine atoms, this mechanism destroys ozone molecules catalytically.The existence of the Antarctic ozone hole was first discovered in the 1980s when scientists observed a rapid and dramatic decline in ozone concentrations over Antarctica during the spring months.There are significant effects of ozone layer reduction on life on Earth. Increased surface UV radiation can affect living things, including humans by causing skin cancer, harming terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems, and damaging crops.An international agreement called the Montreal Protocol was adopted in 1987 and aims to gradually phase out the manufacturing and consumption of ODS. Recent reports revealed that the ozone layer was progressively recovering as a result of its tremendous effectiveness in lowering ODS emissions. A powerful wind bandHowever, new data is not so positive. ESA claims that the strength of a powerful wind band that circles the Antarctic region greatly influences the variability of the ozone hole's size. The high temperature variations between polar and intermediate latitudes and the rotation of the Earth both contribute to the development of this strong wind zone.Strong winds create a barrier that prevents the exchange of air masses between polar and temperate latitudes. During the winter, the air masses cool down and remain isolated over the polar regions.The peculiar ozone patterns this year may be connected to the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai in January 2022, according to some researchers, although no conclusive evidence has thus far been provided.ESA’s mission manager for Copernicus Sentinel-5P, Claus Zehner, explained in the statement that “the Sentinel-5P total ozone columns provide an accurate means to monitor ozone hole occurrences from space. Ozone hole phenomena cannot be used in straightforward manner for monitoring global ozone changes as they are determined by the strength of regional wind fields that flow around polar areas.” HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Rugby players to wear mouthguards that detect head injuriesWhy are Americans so obsessed with UFOs? Alien hunters weigh inA key trait makes humans different from other animalsA new technique could unlock more rapid development of advanced materialsLife by 2100: nanotech, cybernetics, and commercial space travelAnti-smoking law prevented 20,000 deaths in SingaporeChinese researchers create dancing microrobots using lasersPlant-based meat sales are plummeting. Here’s why.Simurgh's legacy: Afghanistan's supercar marvelMercedes partners with the world’s only carbon-neutral spaceship Job Board