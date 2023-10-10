ESA satellite reveals one of the biggest ozone holes ever

One of the largest ozone holes on record has been observed over Antarctica this year, according to measurements from the European Space Agency’s Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite. On September 16, 2023, the 'ozone depletion area,' as scientists refer to the hole, grew to a size of 26 million square kilometers, around three times that of the small nation of Brazil.

A lower concentration of O3 molecules

The ozone hole is a section of the stratosphere of Earth where there is a markedly lower concentration of ozone (O3) molecules. The ozone layer is severely diminishing in some parts of the stratosphere, although it is not technically a hole. By absorbing the bulk of the sun's harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation, the ozone layer, a region of the Earth's atmosphere with a relatively high concentration of ozone molecules, plays a crucial role in safeguarding life on the planet.