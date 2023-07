The European Space Agency's (ESA) Cheops (CHaracterising ExOPlanet Satellite) assignment is the first space mission dedicated to studying bright, nearby stars, known to host exoplanets.

Since 2019, the mission’s goal has been to observe alien worlds and conduct high-precision observations of the planet's size as it passes in front of its host star.

Now the satellite has proven effective in capturing images of the largest known “mirror” in the Universe, surpassing the current most luminous planet Venus, whose thick cloud layer reflects around 75 percent of the sun’s light.

The newly discovered ultra-hot Neptune-sized exoplanet – LTT9779b accounts for 80 percent of the light emitted by its host star.