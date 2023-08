The Euclid space telescope has gazed upon the universe for the very first time.

The European Space Agency's (ESA) newly launched space telescope beamed back its first test images to Earth on Monday, July 31.

Launched on July 1, the telescope intends to search for elusive dark matter and dark energy, which account for approximately 27 percent and 68 percent of the universe, respectively.

Euclid's mission involves observing the universe from the strategically advantageous Sun-Earth Lagrange point (L2), a gravitational sweet spot. This location is also home to James Webb, the most potent space telescope in the world.

Extraordinary shots of the night sky

The new images are detailed shots of the night sky, portraying countless stars, star clusters, and galaxies spread across the universe. These test shots cover a swath of sky that is smaller than the full Moon.