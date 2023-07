Astronomers have discovered older evolved stars moving through a young star-forming area — something not expected to happen in a galaxy.

It was previously considered that old, evolved stars do not interlope with young stars and their planetary systems.

The official release points out that “the enrichment from these retired stars could be a more viable way of heating the early Earth.”

Researchers from the University of Sheffield and Imperial College London analyzed relatively cool bright stars known as Asymptotic Giant Branch (AGB), which are stars in their late stages of life.

“Until now, researchers have been skeptical that these old, evolved stars could ever meet young stars that are forming planets, so this discovery reveals much more about the dynamics, relationships, and journeys of stars,” said Richard Parker, the lead author of the study.