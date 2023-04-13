ESA's Gaia telescope helps astronomers locate 1,179 new star clusters

How many star clusters are there in the Milky Way

For years, there has been a discrepancy between the estimated number of star clusters in the Milky Way and the total that telescopes have observed. Roughly 15 years ago, scientists believed there may be as many as 100,000 star clusters in the Milky Way.

Two star clusters, NGC 265 and NGC 290, captured by Hubble. NASA / ESA / STScI

Observational evidence, however, hasn't backed that figure up so far. ESA's Gaia telescope, tasked with cataloging the roughly 1.7 billion stars in our galaxy, has so far found many of the approximately 7,000 star clusters discovered to date.

The new paper, published in the preprint server arXiv, outlines how the latest data release has uncovered 1,600 additional star clusters.

Using AI to help sift through Milky Way data

The researchers used an AI learning model to sift through the data. They specifically targeted latitudes above 20 degrees that previous researchers hadn't targeted.

They also looked as far as they could in the Gaia data to distances of about 5 kiloparsecs, or more than 16,000 light years. The team also decided to visually confirm each and every one of the 1,179 new star clusters.