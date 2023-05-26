ESA's Juice probe successfully deployed on its way to Jupiter

The European Space Agency's new Jupiter probe has successfully deployed on its way to study the enigmatic icy moons of the king of planets.

The new Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (Juice) launched six weeks ago, and much like the James Webb Space Telescope, Juice was specially packaged up for launch, requiring a complex deployment of its tools and instruments.

The process has taken several weeks, including deploying solar panels to power the probe, antennas to communicate with mission controllers on Earth, and the actual instruments that will study whether some of the moons of Jupiter might host life.

“It’s been an exhausting but very exciting six weeks,” Angela Dietz, deputy spacecraft operations manager for the Juice mission, said in an ESA statement. “We have faced and overcome various challenges to get Juice into the right shape for getting the best science out of its trip to Jupiter.”