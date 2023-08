The European Space Agency's (ESA) Mars Express spacecraft has directed its High-Resolution Stereo Camera (HRSC) towards none other than Mars's most formidable volcano — Olympus Mons.

The recent release of these new images, made public through an ESA press release on August 23, offers a more profound understanding of the complex story behind its geological past.

How big is Olympus Mons?

Nestled on the Martian landscape, Olympus Mons is a colossal shield volcano, towering at an astonishing 21.9 kilometers at its summit – an elevation approximately 2.5 times higher than Earth's Mount Everest.

The recent images captured by Mars Express offer more than just breathtaking views of Olympus Mons' peak; they unveil an intricate halo, or aureole, extending from the volcano's base and encircling it for hundreds of kilometers.