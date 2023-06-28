ESO caught an image of a nebula that looks like a smiling cat

Space is constantly surprising us as our tools capture more and more of its wonder. Recently, the European Southern Observatory (ESO), through data from the VLT Survey Telescope, produced an image of the Sh2-284 nebula that looks like a happy cat.

“This nebula is teeming with young stars, as gas and dust within it clumps together to form new suns. If you take a look at the cloud as a whole, you might be able to make out the face of a cat, smiling down from the sky,” stated a press release from the organization published on Tuesday.

“The Sh2-284 stellar nursery is a vast region of dust and gas and its brightest part, visible in this image, is about 150 light-years (over 1400 trillion kilometers) across. It’s located some 15 000 light-years away from Earth in the constellation Monoceros.”