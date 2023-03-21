Latest DART asteroid impact reveals hidden world of far-away asteroids

The first results of these VLT observations have been published in two papers.

Two groups of astronomers used the VLT to watch what happened after the collision and learn more about the asteroid's makeup from the material that was thrown out. One team followed the evolution of the debris cloud for a month with the Multi Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (MUSE) instrument at the VLT. They found that the ejected cloud was bluer than the asteroid before the impact, indicating that it could be made of very fine particles. They also observed other structures, such as clumps, spirals, and a long tail pushed away by the Sun's radiation, which was redder than the initial cloud, suggesting they could be made of larger particles.

MUSE also allowed the team to break up the light from the cloud into a rainbow-like pattern and look for the chemical fingerprints of different gases, but they found no trace of oxygen, water, or propellant from the DART spacecraft.

Using the Focal Reducer/low-dispersion Spectrograph 2 (FORS2) instrument at the VLT, Stefano Bagnulo, an astronomer at the Armagh Observatory and Planetarium in the UK, led another team that looked at how the DART impact changed the surface of the asteroid.

They found that the level of polarization suddenly dropped after the impact, and the overall brightness of the system increased, indicating that the impact exposed more pristine material from the asteroid's interior. Another possibility is that the impact broke up surface particles, sending smaller ones into dust clouds. These studies show the potential of VLT when its different instruments work together.