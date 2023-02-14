ETH captures image of a quasar 7.5 billion light-years from Earth

The ETH data allowed for very high-enough images, meaning the scientists were able to detect two different components of that radio core in the images. They were also able to calculate the polarization of the light — the preferred orientation of the light waves — from different sections of the quasar. Finally, they were also able to map the magnetic fields in the powerful jets emitted by the colossal space giant.

Quasars are high on the list of the oldest, brightest, and most distant objects astronomers have ever observed. The reason we can observe them over such massive distances is due to the fact they can outshine the galaxies they exist in or even burn brighter than one trillion stars combined. There is a lot we don't understand about quasars, but images such as the new capture from the ETH data could help to shed new light on the role they play in the cosmos.

The study was published in The Astrophysical Journal.

Study abstract:

We report on the observations of the quasar NRAO 530 with the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) on 2017 April 5−7, when NRAO 530 was used as a calibrator for the EHT observations of Sagittarius A*. At z = 0.902, this is the most distant object imaged by the EHT so far. We reconstruct the first images of the source at 230 GHz, at an unprecedented angular resolution of ∼20 μas, both in total intensity and in linear polarization (LP). We do not detect source variability, allowing us to represent the whole data set with static images. The images reveal a bright feature located on the southern end of the jet, which we associate with the core. The feature is linearly polarized, with a fractional polarization of ∼5%–8%, and it has a substructure consisting of two components. Their observed brightness temperature suggests that the energy density of the jet is dominated by the magnetic field. The jet extends over 60 μas along a position angle ∼ −28°. It includes two features with orthogonal directions of polarization (electric vector position angle), parallel and perpendicular to the jet axis, consistent with a helical structure of the magnetic field in the jet. The outermost feature has a particularly high degree of LP, suggestive of a nearly uniform magnetic field. Future EHT observations will probe the variability of the jet structure on microarcsecond scales, while simultaneous multiwavelength monitoring will provide insight into the high-energy emission origin.