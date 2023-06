EU's tech chief, Margrethe Vestager, has announced her anticipation for a draft code of conduct concerning artificial intelligence (AI) to be formulated within the coming weeks. As reported in Reuters, urgent development will allow the industry to expedite its commitment to a finalized proposal, responding to growing global concerns surrounding AI, particularly in generative AI technologies like ChatGPT.

AI critics have equated these technologies' potential risks to global pandemics or even nuclear war. With such high stakes, Vestager advocates for swift action from the United States and the European Union. The proposed voluntary code aims to establish much-needed safeguards while comprehensive legislation is being crafted.