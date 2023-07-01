Euclid successfully launched into space by Falcon 9 rocket

Euclid successfully launched into space by Falcon 9 rocketIn three months, the tool will begin a six year exploration of dark energy and dark matter.Loukia Papadopoulos| Jul 01, 2023 10:24 AM ESTCreated: Jul 01, 2023 10:24 AM ESTscienceThe Euclid launch.ESA/YouTube Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Dark energy and dark matter discovery tool Euclid successfully launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida, USA, at 11:11 local time / 16:11 BST / 17:11 CEST on Saturday 1 July 2023. The first stage proceeded to return to Earth to be recaptured and reused at later flights.✅Countdown continues!🚀@ESA_Euclid is ready on the launch pad at SLC-40 in Florida.⏰ Launch planned at 16:12 BST/17:12 CEST.📺 https://t.co/cPbPMCWZ39📷 https://t.co/inIQ7jy0GL(pic: ESA/S. Corvaja) pic.twitter.com/aHY7fYUeJT— ESA (@esa) July 1, 2023Euclid had a long journey. “Between 23 and 28 June, Euclid was mounted atop the Falcon 9 adaptor, encapsulated in the rocket fairing, and transported to the Cape Canaveral Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40),” wrote ESA in a statement.“Euclid's destination is the Sun-Earth Lagrange point L2, an equilibrium point of the Sun-Earth system. Located in the opposite direction of the Sun at 1.5 million km from Earth (about four times the Earth-Moon distance), this is an ideal place for space telescopes aimed at astronomical observations.” See Also Related Euclid Might Shed Crucial Light on Dark Matter and Dark Energy $1.2 billion spacecraft sets off to probe dark energy and dark matter next month Euclid telescope to explore dark energy and dark matter like never before It will take about a month for Euclid to reach the insertion point of its wide orbit around L2. Once there, the tool will begin two months of testing and calibration and preparing for the routine observations. This will get Euclid ready to start its task of surveying one third of the sky with unprecedented accuracy and sensitivity. This period will last a whopping six years.“The Euclid’s mission is to uncover two mysterious components of our Universe: dark matter and dark energy. Understanding the role of these enigmatic entities will help us answer the fundamental question: what is the Universe made of?” further stated ESA.“Equipped with an advanced telescope and innovative optical and near-infrared scientific instrumentation, Euclid will observe billions of galaxies out to 10 billion light-years to create the largest, most accurate 3D map of the Universe.”The hope is that the tool will produce an extensive and detailed chart of the extragalactic sky. Some of the long-standing mysteries that may then be answered are how matter is distributed across immense distances and how the expansion of the Universe has evolved over time.Currently we only understand about 5 percent of the universe. Dark energy and dark matter remain a mystery and that is exactly what Euclid is set to discovery.Euclid is set to reveal its final cosmology answers at the end of the six year period but data will also be analyzed and shared along that time period. HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You The mistake that changes how we see colorMissing sub: 'Catastrophic implosion' killed all five on board the TitanTree roots caused mass extinctions of the past -- like humans today?Titanic director James Cameron knew about the sub's fate since MondayCar mechanic-like experiments shatter popular theory on origin of Earth's continentsA 23-year-old product designer invents a new kind of table that generates electricitySmart roads, wireless EV charging, and the future of American infrastructureChina just broke a national record by lifting 41 satellites into spaceWorld's fastest jetliner 'Overture' closer to reality thanks to its 'Symphony' enginesVideo: World's most advanced humanoid robot, Ameca, draws a cat Job Board