Euclid successfully launched into space by Falcon 9 rocket

Dark energy and dark matter discovery tool Euclid successfully launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida, USA, at 11:11 local time / 16:11 BST / 17:11 CEST on Saturday 1 July 2023. The first stage proceeded to return to Earth to be recaptured and reused at later flights.

Euclid had a long journey. “Between 23 and 28 June, Euclid was mounted atop the Falcon 9 adaptor, encapsulated in the rocket fairing, and transported to the Cape Canaveral Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40),” wrote ESA in a statement.

“Euclid's destination is the Sun-Earth Lagrange point L2, an equilibrium point of the Sun-Earth system. Located in the opposite direction of the Sun at 1.5 million km from Earth (about four times the Earth-Moon distance), this is an ideal place for space telescopes aimed at astronomical observations.”