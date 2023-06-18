Euclid telescope to explore dark energy and dark matter like never before

Euclid telescope to explore dark energy and dark matter like never beforeThe mission will launch on July 1.Loukia Papadopoulos| Jun 18, 2023 08:37 AM ESTCreated: Jun 18, 2023 08:37 AM ESTscienceAn illustration of the Euclid telescope.ESA/Wikimedia Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.The Euclid mission is getting ready to explore the universe’s two most mysterious phenomena: the invisible dark energy and dark matter. The Euclid telescope will be launched in just a few weeks and space experts are already excited.This is according to a report by The Guardian published on Sunday.“We cannot say we understand the universe if the nature of these dark components remains a mystery,” said astrophysicist Prof Andy Taylor of Edinburgh University. “That is why Euclid is so important.”On July 1 of this year, Euclid will begin its exciting journey taking a month to cross the solar system to its destination 150 million km from Earth at a position known as the second Lagrange point where it will be able to investigate dark energy and dark matter. See Also Related $1.2 billion spacecraft sets off to probe dark energy and dark matter next month Euclid Might Shed Crucial Light on Dark Matter and Dark Energy ESA prepares Euclid spacecraft to probe dark energy and dark matter “Euclid has the resolving power of the Hubble space telescope but will be able to survey a third of the night sky at the same time, so it will give us an incredibly detailed map of the heavens,” the astronomer Stephen Wilkins, of Sussex University, told The Guardian.Since dark matter cannot be seen directly, Euclid will exploit a phenomenon known as gravitational lensing by taking millions of images of galaxies that showcase light passing through them and their gravitational field stretching.“Gravitational lensing produced by dark matter will tell us a great deal about what it is made of,” said Prof Mathilde Jouzac of Durham University. “It may be that dark matter is made up of light particles. If so, they will produce one kind of lensing. On the other hand, if dark matter is made of very large particles, that will produce a different set of lensing. This information will then help direct the search for dark matter particles on Earth.”The new telescope will also be able to investigate dark energy.“We will use Euclid to measure it in a different way,” Wilkins added. “We will peer further into the universe and further back in time and study how big it looks at different periods. In that way we can actually work out how the size of our universe is changing over time and understand when changes in its expansion rate occur.”The scientists hope the tool will be able to trace back how the universe has expanded over the past 10 billion years.“The point of Euclid is really to get the data that will allow us to start discriminating between which of the different ideas we have about the dark universe,” told The Guardian Taylor. “Hopefully that will help us understand what fundamentally is really going on in the cosmos around us.” HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You The first firm to get an Apollo 11 contract is helping build NASA's Artemis softwareScientists recreate Neptune's 'diamonds rain' conditions on EarthThe 'world's first space factory' has successfully been deployedBritish universities helped develop Iranian 'suicide drones', report findsChinese researchers turn to $1 adhesive to counter billion-dollar laser weapon from the USHow to survive an ice age: We've done it before, but can we do it again?JF-22 in China is now the world's most powerful hypersonic wind tunnelStranger Earth: Six weird ways climate change is affecting our planetChina's photonic quantum computer is 180 million times faster says 'father of quantum'Barcelona-based startup launches first-ever 5G standard low Earth orbit satellite Job Board