Euclid telescope to explore dark energy and dark matter like never before

The Euclid mission is getting ready to explore the universe’s two most mysterious phenomena: the invisible dark energy and dark matter. The Euclid telescope will be launched in just a few weeks and space experts are already excited.

This is according to a report by The Guardian published on Sunday.

“We cannot say we understand the universe if the nature of these dark components remains a mystery,” said astrophysicist Prof Andy Taylor of Edinburgh University. “That is why Euclid is so important.”

On July 1 of this year, Euclid will begin its exciting journey taking a month to cross the solar system to its destination 150 million km from Earth at a position known as the second Lagrange point where it will be able to investigate dark energy and dark matter.