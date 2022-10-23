Eureka moment for UK: First 'ecosystem engineer,' baby bison born after thousands of years

“The calf has come on leaps and bounds – literally,” said Tom Gibbs, a bison ranger. “She loves to run circles around the adults.”

The new baby has amazed Kent Wildlife Trust and Wildwood Trust, who collaborated on the project.

Eureka moment

Steppe bison are thought to have lived in the UK around 6,000 years ago. Wildwood Trust

Female 2 is usually the one out front and quite self-assured, as per the rangers. The fact that they didn't spot her on a few occasions raised some red flags. The two other females were also a little more guarded and on edge.

“I went off to try and to find her and after about an hour, I could hear some rustling in the tree line,” Gibbs said. “I didn’t want to get too close, so I used my binoculars, and I could see her tail swishing. I thought I saw a muntjac deer behind her, and I thought: ‘What’s that doing, so close to this female?’

“Then, lo and behold, this little face popped out from behind the female, and that was the eureka moment. It was just unbelievable to think this is the first wild-born bison here in England. It was just a monumental moment.”