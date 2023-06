Jupiter's ocean moon Europa may not have a fully formed core, according to a new study.

The icy ocean moon is the target of a number of upcoming missions, including NASA's Europa Clipper, which aims to determine whether it is habitable.

In the new study, a team of scientists outlined their analysis of the evolution of Europa, Jupiter's fourth-largest moon. Their findings suggest that Europa did not have a core for the majority of its existence.

Analyzing Jupiter's fourth-largest moon

After NASA's Galileo spacecraft reached Jupiter in 1995, an analysis of Europa's gravity field showed that the moon's interior is likely made up of a metallic core and a rocky mantle, much like Earth. Scientists assumed that Europa's layers were clearly defined around the same time that it formed.