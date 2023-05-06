Europe's advanced new weather satellite sends back spectacular Earth images

The first images from Europe’s newest weather satellite, called MTG-I1, have been released. Launched to showcase weather conditions over Europe, Africa, and the Atlantic, the satellite has sent back images with an extraordinary level of detail.

The images were jointly released by Europe’s meteorological satellite agency called the European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites (EUMETSAT), and the European Space Agency (ESA).

MTG-I1 was launched in December last year from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana, and is part of a series of satellite launches in the Meteosat Third Generation satellite system.

The subsequent satellites to be launched in the series are MTG-S1 and MTG-I2.