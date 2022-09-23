'Every sperm for itself' is a myth, new research finds

A long-held view of 'singular' swimming sperm, debunked

Sperm have often been represented as individuals racing against each other to fertilize an egg. The problem with this stems from looking in the wrong place — i.e., under a microscope where sperm don't really do much.

Most sperm action happens once inside the female reproductive system — which, while a very challenging place to observe, is where sperm thrive. Because of this, several persistent misconceptions have emerged, such as the notion that sperm competition is a constant aspect of reproduction. Now, new research proves that sperm embrace teamwork.

Chih-kuan Tung, a physicist at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, and colleagues noticed this clustering in their laboratory in a previous study they had completed in 2017.

From this study, the group knew that bull sperm, similar to human sperm, formed clusters, but also that those clusters couldn’t swim faster than individuals. Therefore, there was no apparent advantage as to why this clustering was happening.

In a statement to New Scientist, Tung explains, "in biology, when [cells and structures] do something, they should probably get something out of it...So that became the question we were asking ourselves: what are these sperm getting out of it?"