NASA's Curiosity rover has discovered new compelling evidence of Mars' soggy past.

The rover has documented patches of well-preserved ancient mud cracks, indicating that Mars had periodic wet-dry cycles 3.6 billion years ago. This discovery adds to the evidence that the red planet was once likely conducive to life.

New discovery alert: I've spotted evidence that Mars had wet-dry cycles that could have led to conditions for microscopic life to form!



More on the hexagonal shapes in these preserved mud cracks and what they tell my team: https://t.co/u83os6Jpoe pic.twitter.com/7hnles5yp6 — Curiosity Rover (@MarsCuriosity) August 9, 2023

One theory for how life began on Earth postulates that repeated cycles of wet and dry land conditions supplied the ideal mix of conditions for the formation of the complex chemical building blocks necessary for the genesis of microbial life. This hypothesis might also apply to Mars.

“This is the first tangible evidence we’ve seen that the ancient climate of Mars had such regular, Earth-like wet-dry cycles. But even more important is that wet-dry cycles are helpful – maybe even required – for the molecular evolution that could lead to life,” said William Rapin, the paper’s lead author, in an official release.