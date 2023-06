An international team of astrophysicists set out to investigate the origins of a powerful gamma-ray burst (GRB) and stumbled upon a long-hypothesized but never-before-observed type of star death, a press statement reveals.

Most GRBs originate from exploding stars or neutron star mergers, but the newly observed example came from a GRB designated 191019A that formed when stars or stellar remnants in the environment surrounding a supermassive black hole collided near the core of an ancient galaxy.

Never-before-seen star collapse

A Gamma-ray burst is the strongest and brightest type of explosion ever observed by scientists. They most often occur during neutron star mergers and supernovas, and they typically signal the formation of a black hole. They also only typically last for a few seconds, making them hard to detect. The brightest ever observed to date was GRB 221009A, which was captured in October last year.