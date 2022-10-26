Scientists accomplish 'evolution on demand' by creating shape-shifting turtle robot
- Yale University researchers have developed a robot that can transform its limbs into flippers through an "adaptive morphogenesis" process when transitioning from land to sea.
- Known as ART (Amphibious Robot Turtle), the invention challenges the lack of adaptability favored by current robot design methods.
- The novel robot's ability to transition from land to sea, and vice versa, demonstrates that a single robot could collect data in challenging aquatic-terrestrial ecosystems like shorelines - reducing costs and energy.
Animal adaptation has long served as a source of inspiration for new technologies. For instance, we've seen krill-inspired adaptive buildings for regulating temperature and chameleon-like robots that can change color to blend into their surroundings. Better yet, trees and shellfish inspired the development of a material that could morph from soft to hard when exposed to light.
