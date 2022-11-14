Evolution of the tree roots may have caused mass extinction 300 million years ago

“Our analysis shows that the evolution of tree roots likely flooded past oceans with excess nutrients, causing massive algae growth,” said Gabriel Filippelli, Chancellor’s Professor of Earth Sciences in the School of Science at IUPUI.

“These rapid and destructive algae blooms would have depleted most of the oceans’ oxygen, triggering catastrophic mass extinction events," he also added.

As stated in the release of IUPUI, before the evolution of life on land, during the 419 million to 358 million-year-old Devonian Period, there were a number of catastrophic extinction events that are thought to have killed off over 70 percent of all life on Earth.

This process gave the study its shape. Scientifically known as eutrophication, it is also fueling broad dead zones as excess nutrients from fertilizers and other agricultural runoff triggers, massive algae blooms that consume all of the water’s oxygen like in the Great Lakes and the Gulf of Mexico.

Strong tree roots. ChristianNasca/iStock

The distinction is that these historical occurrences were probably fueled by tree roots, which during periods of growth drew nutrients from the land and then abruptly dumped them into the water of the Earth. From Filippelli'is point of view, the theory is based on a combination of new and existing evidence.

The scientists were able to confirm previously identified cycles of higher and lower levels of phosphorus, a chemical element found in all life on Earth, based on a chemical analysis of stone deposits from ancient lake beds, whose remnants remain across the globe, including the samples used in the study from sites in Greenland and off the northeast coast of Scotland.

“It’s not easy to peer over 370 million years into the past,” Smart said. “But rocks have long memories, and there are still places on Earth where you can use chemistry as a microscope to unlock the mysteries of the ancient world,” explained Matthew Smart, a Ph.D. student in Gabriel Filippelli's lab.