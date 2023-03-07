Heavy alcohol consumption turns out to increase brain inflammation

Alcohol use disorder, in simple terms, is an abuse of alcohol, so much so that the person doesn’t stop drinking even when it causes problems. The person often goes into a negative emotional state. It may also lead to alcoholism.

A team of scientists has found a new link between how excessive drinking can cause inflammation in critical areas of the brain, which would potentially impact decision-making and impulsivity.

How alcohol dependence impacts brain activity

The researchers compared alcohol-dependent mice with another group of mice drinking moderate or no alcohol at all. They found that the signaling molecules in the immune system, which protect us against diseases and regulate the inflammatory response in bodies, are present at higher levels in the brain of mice with alcohol dependence. The signaling molecule they refer to here is called interleukin 1β (IL-1β).

In the group of mice which had been moderately or not exposed to alcohol at all, the IL-1β signals did their job properly and activated an anti-inflammatory signal pathway.

However, the IL-1β pathway had an opposite reaction in the alcohol-dependent mice. Their brain activity saw pro-inflammatory signaling, likely contributing to changes in brain activity associated with AUD - like increasingly risky decision-making and impulsivity that drive further cycles of binge drinking as individuals transition to the dependent state.