ExoMars: All you need to know about the mission that ESA postponed in support of Ukraine

The war also affected space exploration. On March 17, 2022, almost one month after the invasion, the European Space Agency (ESA) decided to cut ties with Russian Federation's space corporation Roscosmos. This led to the immediate suspension of their most important joint project, the ExoMars mission, which is now postponed until at least 2028.

What is the ExoMars mission?

The ExoMars mission is an astrobiology program of the ESA that is intended to find out whether life ever existed on Mars. To accomplish that, one strategy is based on atmospheric research on the Red Planet, and the other is based on geological research.

In fact, the program is divided into two missions. The first one launched in 2016 and put an atmospheric research orbiter into Mars orbit, the Trace Gas Orbiter, which is meant to search for methane and other trace gasses in the Martian atmosphere that could reveal an active biological or geological process on the Red Planet.

ExoMars 2016 approaching Mars. ESA

The second part of the project will consist of the delivery of the Rosalind Franklin rover, originally by the Russian robotic Mars lander Kazachok (Little Cossack). At first, this mission was planned to launch in 2020, but due to technical problems with the lander’s parachutes, the launch was rescheduled to September 2022.

Of course, this didn’t happen as Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, and the ESA officially terminated its cooperation with Roscosmos in July.

Currently, the ESA is looking for a non-Russian landing platform to restart the mission.

Who made the ExoMars rover?

The ExoMars rover, named after Rosalind Franklin (1920-1958), the British chemist whose work was vital to unraveling the molecular structures of DNA, is an autonomous six-wheeled vehicle designed to search for signs of past life on Mars.

It weighs around 660 lb (300 kg) and contains, among some 18 different instruments, a drill created to penetrate the harsh Martian surface to a depth of 6 ft 7 in (2 meters) in order to collect samples.