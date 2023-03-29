Exomoons orbiting rogue planets in deep space may harbor alien life

Investigating exomoons

No exomoons have been directly detected to date, though scientists believe they are abundant throughout the universe due to the fact the Solar System's planets host many moons.

The astronomical community hopes that upcoming observatories, such as the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope (RST), and the European Southern Observatory's (ESO's) Extremely Large Telescope (ELT) will be able to detect and shed new light on the very first exomoons.

At the same time, the discovery of countless rogue planets, or FFPs, in our galaxy has challenged our understanding of planetary evolution. These planets are believed to have formed in a star system before eventually being ejected due to dynamic instabilities. If any of these planets had moons in tight orbits, they likely continued to orbit their planets as they traveled away from their star.

New analysis shows exomoons could harbor life

The researchers developed a model that allowed them to calculate the evolution of lunar orbits over the course of billions of years. Ultimately, they found that exomoons with tight orbits around FFPs have a reasonable chance of supporting life.

"We found out that exomoons with small orbital radii not only have the best chance of surviving their planet’s ejection from its planetary system but also remain eccentric for the longest period of time," Giulia Rocetti, an astrophysicist with the European Southern Observatory (ESO) and the study lead, explained in a press statement.