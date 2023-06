The search for habitable terrestrial planets or exoplanets is an active and ever-evolving field. Scientists are keen to find planets outside our solar system that have conditions conducive to supporting life as we know it- or something different.

Discovering and characterizing such planets is a significant step towards answering the age-old question of whether we are alone in the universe. One of the many unanswered questions in this search is the ideal distance a rocky planet can be to a star while sustaining water and life.

Scientists believe that they may have found an exoplanet that could answer this question.